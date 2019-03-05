Image copyright JusticeforLB Image caption Connor Sparrowhawk died at a Southern Health facility

Eddie Stobart has rejected calls to name one of its trucks after a teenage boy who died at a NHS care unit that was a "huge" fan of the firm.

Connor Sparrowhawk had epilepsy and drowned in a bath after suffering a seizure in Oxford in 2013.

Campaigners appealed to Eddie Stobart to name a truck after him as the 18-year-old was a fan and collected memorabilia.

But the company said it only gave its trucks female names.

A spokesman added: "It has been great to see and hear all the love and support shown to Connor.

"We know that he was a huge fan of Eddie Stobart, and while it's not our policy to name the trucks after males, we would like to pay tribute to him in the next issue of our official Stobart members magazine, Spot On.

"We hope this will help to raise awareness about this important matter."

Image copyright Eddie Stobart Image caption Eddie Stobart trucks are traditionally given female names

Southern Health NHS Foundation Trust pleaded guilty to breaching health and safety laws over Connor's death.

In March last year, it was fined £2m after it admitted failing Connor and Teresa Colvin, 45, who died in Hampshire in 2012.

It led to the discovery the trust only properly investigated 272 unexplained deaths of 722 in its care.

The campaign to name a truck after Connor was inspired by a tweet by the transport company, which asked people who they would pick for a new name.

Hundreds of replies suggested Connor was the most worthy candidate.

In her blog, Connor's mother Dr Sara Ryan called the response by campaigners "truly extraordinary".

She wrote: "It's within the gift of the Eddie Stobart company to balance the justice scales a little bit and generate warmth, delight and priceless joy to have a 'Connor Sparrowhawk' cab beetling around the motorways of the UK and abroad.

"I can't even begin to imagine making sense of what this would mean for us amidst the horror of the last six years."