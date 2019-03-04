Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption A jury found Samuelson guilty following a two-day trial at Oxford Crown Court

A man has been jailed for nine years for biting off a man's cheek in an Oxford nightclub.

CCTV images released by police showed Keenan Samuelson, 27, of Tyne Road, Abingdon, apparently grabbing the 38-year-old victim by the throat and repeatedly biting him.

The attack occurred at The Bridge club on Hythe Bridge Street in the early hours of Saturday 8 April, 2017.

Samuelson was sentenced at Oxford Crown Court on Friday.

A jury found him guilty of one count of wounding, following a two-day trial.

Dancefloor fracas

The victim was left with "the worst injury I have ever seen in my career," Det Con James Macaro said.

Samuelson attacked the victim after two men accidentally knocked into each other on the dancefloor.

He then poured a drink over the victim before tearing off "a large portion of the victim's cheek," police said.

The victim required surgery after the attack and "will be scarred for life".