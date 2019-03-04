Image caption The attack in Southfield Road could have involved up to 10 people, police said

A man arrested in connection with a double stabbing in Oxford has been released on police bail.

A 22-year-old man, of no fixed address, had been held on suspicion of wounding after the attack in Southfield Road at about 23:30 GMT on Wednesday.

A second man was arrested in London on Sunday, but has been released without charge.

Thames Valley Police launched an attempted murder investigation and said up to 10 people could be involved.

One of the victims remains in a critical condition in hospital. The other is in a stable condition.

A third man may have also been hit by a car, but has not been found by police.

A car connected to the stabbing was recovered by police on Friday.

Image caption The road was closed between Cowley Road and Warneford Road

A police spokesman said: "Our investigation into an attempted murder in Southfield Road is continuing.

"We are continuing to appeal to a possible third victim, who may have been in collision with a car, to contact us."

Both men who suffered stab wounds were in their 20s and were taken to Oxford's John Radcliffe Hospital.

A group of men was seen running from the scene, heading away from Cowley Road.