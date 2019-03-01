Five things from Oxfordshire

Here are five stories from Oxfordshire which have been attracting attention this week.

1. Panini Cheapskates ordered to ditch Man Utd stickers

Image copyright Twitter/@CheapPanini Image caption Alex and Sian Pratchett began by drawing every player in the 2014 World Cup

Manchester United has ordered a couple who make their own "terrible" football stickers to stop selling "wonky drawings" of the team's ex-players.

Alex and Sian Pratchett, known as the Panini Cheapskates, have won a loyal fanbase with their crude imitations of the playground collectables.

Premier League side Man Utd contacted the Pratchetts over the use of its trademarks such as its Red Devil badge.

The Oxford couple's stickers have now been withdrawn from sale.

2. Didcot Power Station inquiry examines tonnes of evidence in three years

Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption The Didcot Power Station boiler house was set for demolition when it collapsed

Three years on from the Didcot Power Station collapse that killed four workers, an investigation has examined 870 tonnes of evidence, police said.

The disused coal-fired plant was set for demolition when its boiler house came down on 23 February 2016.

Thames Valley Police and the Health and Safety Executive are investigating possible manslaughter and health and safety offences.

A spokesman said "detailed interviews" are planned with potential suspects.

3. Rucksack heart woman dies after transplant

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption 'I carry my heart in a rucksack'

A woman who carried an artificial heart in a rucksack after her own was removed has died from transplant complications.

Rebecca Henderson, 24, from Bicester, was given the green light to receive a donor organ after scans showed she had been free of cancer for a year.

But her relatives said she died on Wednesday in Harefield Hospital "surrounded by family and friends".

She was one of only two people in the UK with an artificial heart.

4. The library where you borrow a drill

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Oxford library of things: The place you can borrow a drill

A Library of Things featuring items you can borrow - including drills, bread makers, tile cutters and loppers - has opened in Oxford.

It says it is on a "mission to make borrowing better than buying" and in doing so cut down on waste.

5. Oxford attack: Two men stabbed in 'attempted murder'

Image caption The attack in Southfield Road could have involved up to 10 people, police said

Two men have been taken to hospital, one with life-threatening injuries, after they were stabbed in Oxford.

Thames Valley Police said it was treating the attack in Southfield Road, which may have involved up to 10 people, as attempted murder.

It happened at about 23:30 GMT on Wednesday and a 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent.

A car connected to the attack has since been found by police.