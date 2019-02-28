Oxford

Oxford assault: Man in critical condition in hospital

  • 28 February 2019
Southfield Road
Image caption The attack happened in Southfield Road on Wednesday evening, police said

A man in his 20s has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a serious assault in Oxford.

The man was attacked in Southfield Road, Cowley, at about 23:30 GMT on Wednesday, Thames Valley Police said.

A South Central Ambulance Service spokesman said another man was taken to Oxford's John Radcliffe Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The road will remain closed between Cowley Road and Warneford Road for some time, police added.
Image caption The road is closed between Cowley Road and Warneford Road

