Oxford assault: Man in critical condition in hospital
- 28 February 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man in his 20s has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a serious assault in Oxford.
The man was attacked in Southfield Road, Cowley, at about 23:30 GMT on Wednesday, Thames Valley Police said.
A South Central Ambulance Service spokesman said another man was taken to Oxford's John Radcliffe Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The road will remain closed between Cowley Road and Warneford Road for some time, police added.