Elderly woman dies in Oxfordshire village house fire
- 26 February 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A woman has died in a house fire in an Oxfordshire village.
Fire crews and the Thames Valley Air Ambulance were called to a two-storey property in Littleworth, Faringdon, at 17:55 GMT on Monday.
Thames Valley Police also attended the scene and said a woman in her 80s was found dead inside the house.
An investigation will now try to discover the cause of the fire, an Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said.