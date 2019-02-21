Image copyright Dave Price Image caption Five homeless people have died in Oxford in recent months

The deaths of five homeless people in Oxford in three months have been referred to an independent body for an investigation.

Oxford City Council has asked the Oxfordshire Safeguarding Adults Board to look into whether the deaths could have been prevented.

All five were either sleeping rough or were staying in council-run supported accommodation and died since November.

A decision about whether to investigate will be made at a meeting in March.

On 2 December a 37-year-old man died in McDonalds in Cornmarket Street

On 6 December a 36-year-old man was found dead in Hythe Bridge Street

On 21 January a 44-year-old woman died at rough sleeper accommodation in Botley Road

On 29 January a 50-year-old man died at rough sleeper accommodation in Divinity Road

On 5 February a man in his sixties was found dead in St Frideswide churchyard

The board is an independent, multi-agency partnership that can investigate whether serious harm experienced by a vulnerable adult was due to abuse or neglect.

Deputy council leader Linda Smith said she shares "the public's sadness and concern" at the recent unexplained deaths.

She said: "We want to establish whether these tragic deaths could have been prevented and to learn any necessary lessons that might help prevent others dying in future."