Image copyright Google Image caption PC Alan Russell was based at Abingdon Police Station

A "predatory" police officer accused of sexual activity with a suspect has been found guilty of gross misconduct.

A disciplinary panel at Thames Valley Police's Kidlington headquarters said Alan Russell abused his position to target a "vulnerable" woman.

The panel also found the PC had sex with another officer while on duty.

It said he had not shown remorse and would have been sacked if he had not resigned the day before the hearing.

Sexual contact

The panel heard he had sexual contact with the female suspect, despite being the lead officer in her case, at her home in May 2018 while on a night shift.

The hearing was told he identified her as vulnerable after her relationship broke down and targeted her.

Mr Russell was also accused of using his work phone to send the woman, known as Miss B, messages between February and May.

After the hearing Miss B said she was "very happy" with the outcome.

'Consistent and planned'

The panel was also told Mr Russell had sex with a female officer at her home when she was on sick leave in August 2017.

It said his behaviour had been "consistent and planned" and he had "abused his position for sexual gain".

Mr Russell, who did not attend the hearing, has been barred from working as a police officer for life.

The Police Federation, who represented Mr Russell, said he "wanted to put the process behind him".