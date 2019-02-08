Five things from Oxfordshire

Here are five stories from Oxfordshire which have been attracting attention this week.

1. Record-breaking artist hosts show at the Ashmolean

Image copyright Jeff Koons Image caption Ushering in Banality is made of polychromed wood and was unveiled in 1988

Works by renowned artist Jeff Koons have gone on display in the UK for the first time.

The US artist said he hoped the exhibition would create a "dialogue" with visitors to the Ashmolean Museum in Oxford.

In 2013 his sculpture Balloon Dog broke the world record for the highest price paid for a single artwork made by a living artist, selling for £36.7m.

2. Festival line-up announced through potatoes

Image caption A potato with Foals written on it was posted to the BBC Oxford office

Oxfordshire's Truck Festival used potatoes with band names written on them to announce its line-up.

Organisers sent the spuds to supporters revealing Foals, Slaves and Mercury Prize award-winners Wolf Alice will play this year.

A festival spokesman said the announcement idea had been devised "after a few down the pub".



3. Vasectomy service could go

Image copyright Getty Images

Oxfordshire's leading health authority is considering discontinuing NHS vasectomies entirely to save money.

The county's clinical commissioning group (CCG) is considering stopping the surgery, or introducing criteria to limit the number of men who can have the operation.

Referrals to the service were suspended in August 2018 as there was a backlog of more than 450 operations.

Oxfordshire CCG said it was under "considerable financial challenges".

4. Police reimbursed after Trump visit

Thames Valley Police was paid £6m to cover the cost of policing Donald Trump's visit to Oxfordshire, Berkshire and Buckinghamshire last summer.

Thousands of officers were drafted in from every force in the UK as the trip was met with mass protests.

Crime Commissioner Anthony Stansfeld said: "I am delighted that the Home Office has provided us with special grant funding to cover the additional costs incurred by Thames Valley Police in policing the visit."

5. Police investigate churchyard death

Image caption A cordon was in place around the grounds of St Frideswide Church in Botley Road, Oxford

A man in his 60s was found dead in a churchyard.

Officers found his body when they were called to St Frideswide Church, Oxford, at 22:30 GMT on Tuesday.

Thames Valley Police said the man's death was being treated as "unexplained", and appealed for witnesses to come forward.