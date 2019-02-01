Five things from Oxfordshire

Here are five stories from Oxfordshire which have been attracting attention this week.

1. Snow closes hundreds of schools in southern England

Image copyright AFP Image caption Snow closed hundreds of schools across the region, including in Hartley Wintney in Hampshire

Hundreds of schools across the south of England were closed due to heavy snowfall.

On Friday an amber weather warning, the second-highest alert, was in place across Berkshire, Buckinghamshire, Hampshire, Oxfordshire and Surrey.

In Buckinghamshire 308 schools are closed, while in Oxfordshire more than 200 were shut. Hundreds more closed across the region.

2. Oxford Tuneless Choir: 'Singing like no-one's listening'

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Oxford Tuneless Choir: 'Singing like no-one's listening'

We met the choir of all ages who "sing like no-one is listening".

The Oxford Tuneless Choir meets once a week to enjoy singing popular songs - however they like.

3. Pitt Rivers: The museum that's returning the dead

Image copyright Alamy Image caption About 2,000 specimens at the Pitt Rivers Museum are of human remains

Treasures seized during Britain's colonial past are kept in museums across the country.

But as times change, how do such institutions deal with the sensitive issue of the human remains in their collections?

In Oxford, the Pitt Rivers Museum - founded with the collection of a Victorian general, Augustus Pitt Rivers - holds about 2,000 such specimens.

4. Common People Festival goes into administration

Image caption Last year's events included headliners James, Lily Allen, and Ride

The company behind large summer pop festivals in Southampton and Oxford has gone into administration.

Common People Festival Ltd has debts of more than £500,000, according to a statement posted with Companies House by liquidators.

Last year's events, organised by DJ Rob da Bank, featured The Jacksons, James, Ride, Boney M, and Lily Allen.

5. Jewish rescue biography wins Costa Prize

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Lien de Jong was nine when she was taken in by Bart van Es's family

A book about a young Jewish girl who was sheltered by the author's grandparents during World War Two has won the Costa Book of the Year award.

Oxford professor Bart van Es picked up the £30,000 prize for The Cut Out Girl.

He traces the story of the Dutch girl who was taken in at the age of nine by van Es's grandparents before her own parents were sent to Auschwitz.