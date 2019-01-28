Image copyright Google Image caption The accident happened during rush-hour

A 15-year-old boy suffered a serious head injury when he was hit by a car near Abingdon.

He was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital after the crash on the B4017 Wootton Road at 08:20 GMT.

Thames Valley Police said a grey Peugeot car struck the boy, who was walking on the road between Sunningwell Road and Long Tow.

Investigating officer PC Matthew Booker appealed for witnesses to come forward, and the road remains closed.