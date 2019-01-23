Image copyright Oxford Bus Company Image caption The Oxford Bus Company said 2,800 items were left on its services over the year

A lightsabre, a fireman's hat, vampire teeth, a toupee and a letter detailing someone's sexual fantasies were among items left behind on Oxford buses in 2018.

The Oxford Bus Company said 2,800 items were left on its services over the year, 1,323 fewer than in 2017.

Among them was the saucy note, which detailed a list of "things the writer wished to do to its recipient".

About 1,000 items were eventually reclaimed by passengers.

But the love letter, written from a woman to a man, had been disposed of, the company said.

For the second year in a row, a beret-style Soviet Union hat turned up among the misplaced belongings.

Top of the drops: The strangest items found on Oxford's buses

A love letter full of sexual fantasies

A whip

A set of vampire teeth

A Superman cape

A Soviet Union hat

A boiled egg in a handbag

A fireman's helmet

A toupee

A lightsabre

A pair of pants

Josh Stone, customer relations officer, said: "Mobile phones and bags are the most common items left on buses, but we do collect quite a few unusual items as well."

"We always seek to reunite passengers with their belongings," he said, "so it is always worth getting in touch if you've lost something".

"If an item is not claimed the driver who handed it in is entitled to keep it, but we do give a huge number of unclaimed items to charity every year."

The company's 2017 haul also included X-rated material, after a rucksack full of adult toys was found.

Its lost property department charges a £1 administration and storage fee for any returns to cover costs.