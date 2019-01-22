Oxford armed stand-off accused Duncan Shearman pleads guilty
A man who exchanged shots with police during a 14-hour armed stand-off that began after a row with his neighbour has pleaded guilty to firearms charges.
Duncan Shearman, 25, brought parts of Oxford to a standstill when he began firing shots from the balcony of his home on Paradise Square on 7 May.
The weapons were later found to fire blanks but his actions had "terrified" people at the time, police said.
Shearman admitted possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.
On Monday, he also pleaded guilty at Oxford Crown Court to possessing a prohibited weapon and damaging property. He will be sentenced on 15 April.
Shearman had been involved in a short verbal altercation with a neighbour before pointing a gun at his head from his Paradise Square balcony, police said.
Firearms officers, who were called after witnesses heard gunfire, fired a live round at Shearman before knocking him to the ground with a plastic bullet.
He refused officers' offers of medical help and eventually gave himself up to police shortly before 03:00 the following day.
Paradise Square, Paradise Street and part of Norfolk Street were closed and nearby residents were evacuated from their homes.
It was later discovered the firearms were blank-firing revolvers, pistols, and air weapons.
Armed stand-off suspect charged
Gunman stand-off ends after 14 hours
Armed police in shootout with gunman
During the incident, Shearman threw a number of items from the balcony, including a vacuum cleaner, a coat stand and paint, which damaged some of his neighbour's property.
Det Ch Insp Stuart Blaik, of Thames Valley Police, said: "This firearms incident brought parts of Oxford city centre to a standstill on a busy Bank Holiday Monday.
"Thankfully this incident was safely resolved, however, its impact will long remain in the memories of those who were left terrified by Shearman's actions that day."