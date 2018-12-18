Image copyright West Mids Police Image caption Claudia Patatas and Adam Thomas were members of National Action after it was banned under terrorism laws in December 2016

A couple who named their baby after Adolf Hitler and were convicted of being members of a banned terrorist group have been jailed.

Adam Thomas, 22, and Claudia Patatas, 38, from Banbury, along with Daniel Bogunovic, 27, from Leicester, were part of National Action.

Birmingham Crown Court heard the couple gave their child the middle name Adolf in "admiration" of Hitler.

The men were jailed for more than six years and Patatas for five.

In total six people were sentenced for being part of what Judge Melbourne Inman QC described as as a group with "horrific aims".

Darren Fletcher, 28, from Wolverhampton, Nathan Pryke, 27, from March, Cambridgeshire, and Joel Wilmore, 24, from Stockport, also pleaded guilty to being in National Action.

Fletcher has been sentenced to five years, Pryke to five years and five months and Wilmore for five years and 10 months.

The judge said of National Action: "It's aims and objectives are the overthrow of democracy in this country by serious violence and murder and the imposition of a Nazi-style state that would eradicate whole sections of society."

In sentencing Patatas, he added: "You were equally as extreme as Thomas both in your views and actions.

"You acted together in all you thought, said and did, in the naming of your son and the disturbing photographs of your child, surrounded by symbols of Nazism and the Ku Klux Klan."

During the trial the court heard Fletcher trained his toddler daughter to perform a Nazi salute for the camera.

Jurors also saw images of Thomas wearing Ku Klux Klan robes while cradling his baby, which he claimed were "just play" but he admitted being a racist.

Image copyright West Midlands Police/PA Wire Image caption Adam Thomas said he first discovered a "fascination" with Ku Klux Klan aged 11

Thomas was also found guilty of having a copy of terrorist manual the Anarchist Cookbook.

A police search of the home he shared with Patatas in January uncovered machetes and crossbows - one kept just a few feet from the baby's crib.

A pastry cutter shaped like a swastika was found in a kitchen drawer, as well as pendants, flags and clothing emblazoned with symbols of the Nazi-era SS and National Action.

The Neo-Nazi terrorist group National Action, founded in 2013, was outlawed under anti-terror legislation in 2016 after it celebrated the murder of Labour MP Jo Cox.