A hospital trust has said it will pay for its EU staff to apply for settled status in the UK post-Brexit.

Oxford University Hospitals (OUH) said it would help any of its 1,500 staff who come from other European countries to stay in Britain.

Chief Executive Dr Bruno Holthof told staff "regardless of Brexit, we want you to stay with us at OUH".

The trust said it would pay the £65 for any EU staff wishing to apply for settled status after 29 March 2019.

About 10% of OUH's staff are from other European countries.

Settled status means there is no time limit on how long EU citizens can remain in the UK.

An EU citizen would need to have been living in the UK for five years to qualify.

The Home Office settled status scheme begins on 30 March 2019 and the deadline for applications is 30 June 2021.

Dr Holthof, who is Belgian, said: "Like me, more than 1,500 staff working for Oxford University Hospitals are nationals of other European nations.

"The contribution of staff from the EU, and indeed all over the world, is one of the strengths of the NHS in general and OUH specifically."