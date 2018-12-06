Image copyright family handout Image caption Florence Waters, who was also an artist, wrote for the Daily Telegraph

A journalist whose body was found in a ditch died of suspected hypothermia, an inquest opening has heard.

The body of 33-year-old Florence Waters, who wrote for the Daily Telegraph, was discovered by police on 22 November after she was declared a high-risk missing person.

Family members became concerned about her behaviour on 19 November.

Her body was found in Weavers Branch, Thame, Oxfordshire, after a shopping bag was discovered in a nearby field.

Chief coroner Darren Salter opened the inquest on Thursday.

He said Ms Waters' body was identified by her mother at the John Radcliffe Hospital the day after being discovered.

An initial post-mortem examination indicated there was no evidence of assault. There was also no evidence of drugs or alcohol, the court heard.

Thames Valley Police said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

The inquest will resume in May 2019.

A profile on the Daily Telegraph's website says Ms Waters, who was from East Street, Oxford, contributed articles on the visual arts, film and books.