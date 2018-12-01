Image copyright Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service Image caption Crews searched the river for further people and vehicles after the crash

Two people were "lucky" to survive when their car crashed into a parked vehicle before plunging into the River Thames.

Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said the two escaped from the fully submerged car off Wilsham Road in Abingdon and swam to safety.

The crash, which happened in the early hours, saw fire crews use a water rescue boat and underwater camera to search for further people and vehicles.

A woman was treated at the scene for shock and signs of hypothermia.

The fire service said at the time of the crash temperatures were "freezing".

Image copyright Google Image caption The fire service said the car hit a parked car in Wilsham Road before plunging into the River Thames

Crew manager Adam Cook said: "These two individuals were incredibly lucky. This incident had the potential to have resulted in two needless deaths."

The service said there had been two further instances of vehicles leaving the road and ending up in the water at the same junction in the past six months.

The parked car involved in the crash was found on the river bank.

Thames Valley Police said an investigation was taking place.