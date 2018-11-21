Seven arrested over cash machine thefts
Seven people have been arrested after a spate of cash machine thefts.
Police raided several addresses as part of an investigation into burglaries across Oxfordshire, Gloucestershire, Wiltshire and Worcestershire.
Officers discovered a stolen firearm, large quantities of cash and drugs, and suspected stolen car parts, jewellery and power tools.
Five men 18, 39, 38, 43 and 53, a woman and a teenage boy are currently in police custody.
The men were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to burgle.
The 31-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and the 17-year-old boy was held on suspicion of burglary.
A Co-op in Carterton and a cashpoint in Botley, Oxford were among those targeted by raiders.