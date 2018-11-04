A pet dog trying to get into a rubbish bin on a cooker turned on the hob causing a fire in a kitchen, firefighters have said.

They were called after a plastic bin on top of a cooker caught fire at a property off Bayswater Road in Headington, Oxfordshire, on Saturday.

No-one was hurt in the fire.

Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said the "plastic bin had been placed on top of the hob, out of the dog's reach."

A spokesman said: "It was determined that the family dog, who was at home in the property at the time of the fire, had accidentally turned the cooker hob on whilst trying to reach a plastic bin."