Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Alfie Simms was sentenced to a total of three years and one month imprisonment.

A teenager has been jailed for more than three years for helping dispose of evidence of a man's machete murder.

Alfie Simms, 17, had already been found guilty of perverting the course of justice at Oxford Crown Court, after the death of Christopher Lemonius.

Mr Lemonius was attacked with the machete as well as golf clubs and pieces of wood in Blackbird Leys, Oxford, on 1 June 2017.

Simms also admitted possessing a firearm and six drugs offences.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Christopher Lemonius was found in an alley in Oxford

Mr Lemonius, 27, was left with more than 80 injuries in the "vile and cowardly slaughter", the court heard previously.

He was chased through Blackbird Leys Park to a property in Jourdain Road, where a witness said he was pulled into a garden before being beaten in an alleyway.

In October, four men were jailed for life for murder while a fifth was given a 10-year sentence for manslaughter.

Simms, of Long Ground, Oxford, "carried out a plan with others to dispose of evidence relating to [the] murder," police said. He was jailed for three years and one month.

He committed the other crimes in March while on bail over the murder investigation, detectives added.

The offences included two counts of possessing a class A drug with intent to supply, two counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and two counts of possession of class A drugs.