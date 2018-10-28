Image copyright Google Image caption The car hit a tree on the B4507 near Blowingstone Hill

A 17-year-old girl has sustained "life-threatening" injuries after a car carrying four people hit a tree.

The silver Ford Focus crashed on the B4507 at Kingston Lisle near Wantage, Oxfordshire, at about 01:00 BST.

The girl was taken to hospital along with another back-seat passenger - an 18-year-old man whose injuries are described as "life-changing".

The driver, a 27-year-old man, and another 17-year-old girl riding in the front were not seriously hurt.

Police said no-one had been arrested.

They have appealed for witnesses and dash-cam footage of the vehicle being driven before the crash.