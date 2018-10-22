Image copyright @martb6969 Image caption Both the driver and passenger of the Subaru were from High Wycombe

Police have revealed the identities of the driver and passenger of a car involved in a fatal crash after driving the wrong way into oncoming motorway traffic.

Driver John Horton, 80, and passenger Olive Howard, 87, were killed after their Subaru, towing a caravan, crashed on the M40 in Oxfordshire.

Both were from High Wycombe.

The driver of a Mondeo, Stuart Richards, 32, from Stockport, Greater Manchester, also died in the collision.

Shortly before 16:00 BST on Monday 15 October, Police received reports that a Subaru Forester towing a caravan was travelling in the wrong direction on the northbound carriageway of the M40.

The fatal collision happened between junction 6 for Watlington and junction 8A for Oxford, closing the northbound carriageway overnight.

The Subaru had also been involved in another collision five days before the crash.

Thames Valley Police said it had made a mandatory referral to the police watchdog in relation to the fatal collision "due to previous police contact".