Image copyright @martb6969 Image caption The M40 northbound was closed overnight after the crash

A car which crashed killing three people after driving the wrong way on a motorway had been involved in a collision five days earlier, police have said.

The Subaru was towing a caravan when it hit a Ford Mondeo and a Ford Focus on the M40 in Oxfordshire on Monday.

The Mondeo driver Stuart Richards, 32, and the Subaru driver and passenger, both in their 80s, died in the crash.

Thames Valley Police said it had referred itself to the police watchdog.

The force said on 10 October a report of a damage-only road traffic collision involving the Subaru Forester in High Wycombe was made to them.

It said it had made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct in relation to the fatal collision "due to previous police contact".

Police said Mr Richards was from Stockport in Greater Manchester.

The northbound carriageway was closed overnight after the crash, which happened between junction 6 for Watlington and junction 8A for Oxford.