Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened at the turn-off for the Sturdy's Castle pub near Kidlington

A cyclist has died and a motorbike rider is in a critical condition in hospital after a crash.

The crash happened at about 18:35 BST on Monday at the turn-off for the Sturdy's Castle pub in Banbury Road near Kidlington, Oxfordshire.

The cyclist, a man in his 60s, died at the scene, and the motorcycle rider was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.

Thames Valley Police has asked anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

PC Robert Turpin said: "We are also appealing to the driver of a 4x4 vehicle which drove through the area shortly before the collision happened."