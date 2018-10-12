Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption (Clockwise from top left) Carlos Spencer, Connor Woodward, Rashaun Stoute and Otman Lamzini were found guilty of murder

Four members of a gang that carried out a "savage, brutal and shocking" machete murder have been jailed.

Christopher Lemonius, 27, was left with more than 80 injuries after the attack in Blackbird Leys, Oxford, on 1 June last year.

Judge Ian Pringle said the gang also used golf clubs and bits of wood in the "vile and cowardly slaughter".

Otman Lamzini, Rashaun Stoute, Connor Woodward, and Carlos Spencer were all convicted of murder after a trial.

Yasine Lamzini was cleared of murder but found guilty of manslaughter and was jailed for 10 years.

Oxford Crown Court heard Mr Lemonius was attacked after a confrontation between two groups outside a Premier Store at about 23:00 BST.

He was chased through Blackbird Leys Park to a property in Jourdain Road, where a witness said he was pulled into a garden before being beaten in an alleyway.

The house belonged to Allal and Yamina Lamzini, the parents of Otman and Yasine, who were convicted of perverting the course of justice by lying to police.

Sentencing the men, Judge Pringle: "This was a savage, brutal and shocking mass group attack on a lone, and by then defenceless, individual.

"The sheer brutality of the attack was in itself a seriously aggravating feature.

"You attacked with such ferocity and intensity that those who witnessed it were deeply affected."

The jury was told a severed finger belonging to Mr Lemonius was later found in the garden by police.

Judge Pringle said some of those involved in the attack might have considered it "revenge" for an earlier assault on one of the gang.

Saffon Fakir was found guilty of a conspiracy to pervert the course of justice by hiding evidence and was jailed for nine months.

A 17-year-old who cannot be named was convicted of the same offence and has not yet been sentenced.

The sentences: