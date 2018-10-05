Image caption Stephen Buck died at a building site in Thame

The death of a man run over by a reversing truck should prompt a review of "dangerous" construction site practices, a coroner said.

Stephen Buck, 58, died at a building site in Oxford Road, Thame, on 18 April 2017.

An inquest jury found his death was an accident, caused when he was pulled under the wheels of a tipper truck.

Oxfordshire coroner Darren Salter said he would write to the firms involved to raise safety concerns.

He also said he would send a "prevention of future deaths report" to the Construction Industry Advisory Committee.

Image caption Mr Buck had worked in the building trade for 40 years

The inquest heard how Mr Buck, from Neath in Wales, had been standing with his back to a lorry, hand-issuing tickets to record vehicle movements.

The truck struck him and pulled him under the wheels, driving over him, the conclusion read.

Sarah Christie-Brown, the family solicitor, raised "serious concerns", including the driver not properly using his reversing camera or alarm.

Mr Salter said he would write to ECL Construction, which employed Mr Buck, and David Einig Contracting, which employed the driver.

He said there was "clearly... a danger" to those who work alongside large moving vehicles.

"What we're talking about is reducing risk across the industry... specifically with large muck away operations, where this closeness between the person [working on foot] and the trucks coming in could be very common."