Image copyright calla randall Image caption Porter Robert (far right) and medicine student Anne (second from right) are among the 25 portraits at Magdalen College

An Oxford University college has commissioned portraits of staff and students to show off its diversity.

The exhibition at Magdalen College includes black, Asian and LGBTQ+ students, researchers, teachers, cooks, gardeners and cleaners.

Calla Randall, junior common room president, said they "more accurately" reflected the college community.

The university has been criticised for a lack of social and racial diversity among its students and academics.

Only two portraits of women were previously in the college's hall - one of Elizabeth I, and one of Elizabeth Fricker, the college's first female fellow.

Image copyright Calla Randall Image caption Other subjects include scout Pauline, fine art tutor Samson, and history graduate Anveer

Ms Randall said: "I was elected on a mandate to expand the representation of Magdalen's community in the most important central space.

"The 25 commissioned portraits of people who make a significant contribution to the daily life of Magdalen are displayed in black and white, achieving a balance between old and new.

"Magdalen's undergraduates, graduates, and academics came together with the common purpose of ensuring that our portraiture more accurately reflects our community."

The subjects of the portraits were decided by an anonymous vote.

Image copyright calla randall Image caption The exhibition is in the main hall of the college, which was founded in 1458

The exhibition launches in the main hall of the college, which was founded in 1458, on Monday. It will be open to the public until autumn 2019.

Femi Nylander, from Rhodes Must Fall Oxford, said the initiative was a move in the right direction and "representation definitely matters".

But he added: "Oxford still has a long way to go both in terms of diversity and dealing with its own past.

"It would be more encouraging if there was an indication of the possibility of parts of the exhibition remaining beyond 2019."