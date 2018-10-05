Man charged with GBH over Abingdon street attack
- 5 October 2018
A 50-year-old man has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent after a street attack in Abingdon.
The victim, 58, was assaulted in Bath Street near its junction with Stratton Way at about 20:00 BST on Monday.
He suffered head and chest injuries and remains in a critical condition in hospital, police said.
David Evans, of Turberville Close, Abingdon, was charged and will appear at Oxford Magistrates' Court later.