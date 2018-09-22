Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption The "Silent Soldier" was provided by the Royal British Legion

A statue of soldier's silhouette in Oxfordshire has been repeatedly shot and thrown in a ditch by vandals.

The "Silent Soldier" was provided by the Royal British Legion to commemorate those who died in World War One and stood in Alvescot Road, Carterton.

Carterton Town Council said the memorial had been used for "target practice" and is now considering whether to replace it.

Thames Valley Police said in a tweet it was "disgusting behaviour".

On Facebook the council said: "The Silent Soldier sited at the Alvescot Road town gates has been used as target practice and then thrown into a ditch.

Image copyright Carterton Town Council Image caption It is not known what kind of weapon was used to shoot the memorial

"Not only is this vandalism but a terrible act of disrespect to the brave men and women who sacrificed their lives for us.

"The person that carried this out should hang their head in shame, but I suspect they are too ignorant to even understand the meaning behind the silhouettes."

Thames Valley Police tweeted: "This is disgusting behaviour please help to catch the culprits."