Image caption Three flats were destroyed in the explosion and others were badly damaged

Proposals have been put forward to redevelop an area in Oxford that was hit by a fatal explosion.

Guido Schuette, 46, died in the blast in Gibbs Crescent in February 2017 which destroyed three flats and badly damaged several others.

An inquest earlier this year found the explosion was likely to have been an accident.

A2Dominion, which runs the properties where the blast happened, now wants to build 140 homes at the site.

It has proposed replacing the remaining housing, which mainly consists of bedsits, with one, two and three bedroom properties, half of which, it is claimed, would be affordable housing.

Development manager Jim Smith said: "Our aim for the redevelopment of Gibbs Crescent is to create a mixed tenure and sustainable community that will benefit future residents and the wider community."

Proposals include opening up the estate to the river and footpath, with a planning application due to be submitted later in the year.

Image copyright Alexander Hammonds Image caption Up to 40 firefighters tackled the fire following the explosion

The cause of the blast, which displaced 40 households, was examined at Mr Schuette's inquest in February.

It heard he bought 60 litres of fuel in the four weeks prior to the explosion.

He was heard making threats to blow up the flats in a row over noise, but it was theorised that a petrol vapour cloud may have accidentally ignited.

In April, Oxfordshire Safeguarding Adults Board said the explosion was "not predictable or preventable", and that neither police nor mental health services could have stopped Mr Schuette, even if it was intentional.