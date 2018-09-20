Image copyright Oxford City Council Image caption Ben Lloyd-Shogbesan has apologised for any offence caused

An Oxford councillor who shared a Facebook post comparing Israel to Nazi Germany did not break council rules, an investigation has found.

Ben Lloyd-Shogbesan resigned from the Labour Party in May after he also shared a post implying same-sex marriage was a "perversion".

He has apologised and denied holding anti-Semitic or homophobic views.

Other councillors have called on him to resign from the council and one branded the investigation "a whitewash".

After fierce criticism the Labour Party has adopted a definition of anti-Semitism that includes, as an example, comparing Israel to Nazi Germany.

Mr Lloyd-Shogbesan, who now sits as an independent member for the Lye Valley ward, referred himself to the authority's standard committee after the posts came to light.

A report has now said he "was not acting in a councillor capacity when posting on social media" and so had not broken the council's code of conduct.

Monitoring officer Anita Bradley, who wrote the report, recommended the council considers adopting a new policy for how councillors should use social media.

Image copyright Cherwell News Image caption One of the shared posts compared Israel to Nazi Germany

Susan Brown, leader of the Labour group and the council, said: "This was disappointing behaviour for any councillor.

"However, it is clear Ben himself realises that his actions were not appropriate and indeed referred himself for the investigation."

Mr Lloyd-Shogbesan said: "I have never held anti-Semitic, homophobic or racist views and fully support the city council's position on equality, diversity and inclusion.

"This has been a humbling and educational experience and I remain fully committed to serving the community of Oxford to the very best of my ability."

Image copyright Cherwell News Image caption A post making reference to same sex marriage suggested it was a "perversion"

Liberal Democrat group leader Andrew Gant said the posts were "abhorrent and unacceptable" and Mr Lloyd-Shogbesan should resign as a councillor.

Independent member Mick Haines also called for him to stand down, and said the report was "disgusting" and "a whitewash".

A national Labour Party's investigation into the matter has not yet concluded.