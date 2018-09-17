Motorcyclist dies in collision with bus in Bladon
- 17 September 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A motorcyclist died when she was involved in a collision with a bus in Oxfordshire.
The crash happened at about 06:50 BST, just off the Bladon roundabout, on the A4095.
A 50-year-old woman, from Abingdon, who was riding a black Harley Davidson, died at the scene.
Thames Valley Police said the A4095 is closed between the A44 and A4260, with a chance the roundabout might be closed temporarily.