Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened at around 06:50 BST just off the Bladon roundabout in the direction of the A4260

A motorcyclist died when she was involved in a collision with a bus in Oxfordshire.

The crash happened at about 06:50 BST, just off the Bladon roundabout, on the A4095.

A 50-year-old woman, from Abingdon, who was riding a black Harley Davidson, died at the scene.

Thames Valley Police said the A4095 is closed between the A44 and A4260, with a chance the roundabout might be closed temporarily.