Image copyright Google Image caption The men broke into Pandora in Oxford

Raiders armed with crowbars forced their way into a shop and made off with about £100,000 of jewellery.

Five men, wearing balaclavas or hooded tops, broke into the Pandora store in Cornmarket Street, Oxford, at about 00:00 BST on Friday.

Police said the gang smashed glass cabinets and emptied the contents into waste bags.

They then left using a fire escape and walked across a roof, before climbing down to street level and making off.

Thames Valley Police said all five men were white.

One wore distinctive clothing including a red beanie hat and black and grey striped top, while another carried a navy blue rucksack with red detailing, the force added.