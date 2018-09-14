Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption David Rodley had pleaded guilty to the offences at an earlier hearing.

An ex-Met Police special constable has been jailed for nine years for 20 child abuse and drugs offences.

David Rodley, 30, pleaded guilty to the charges, which included sexual activity with a child and possession of Class A drugs, at Oxford Crown Court.

Rodley, of Ashcroft Avenue, Sidcup, Kent, also received an extended licence period of five years.

He was also issued with a sexual harm prevention order, which will run indefinitely.

Rodley was arrested in November following an investigation by the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit (SEROCU).

He had admitted the offences, which took place between August and November 2017, at an earlier hearing.

David Rodley pleaded guilty to:

Two counts of sexual activity with a child

Four counts of sexual communication with a child

One count of attempting to meet a child following sexual grooming

One count of perverting the course of justice

One count of assault with intent to resist arrest

One count of possession of a bladed article

Four counts of possession of class A drugs (MDMA, cocaine, crack cocaine and heroin)

Three counts of attempting to cause a child to watch a sexual act

Three counts of attempting to permit indecent images of a child to be taken

His three victims were aged between 14 and 15-years-old.

When arrested on 24 November 2017, Rodley was a special constable with the Metropolitan Police based at Greenwich in London.

"While these crimes were not linked to Rodley's role as a special constable in any way, his actions were an utter contradiction of someone whose role is to protect and serve the public," said Det Insp Mike Hall, from SEROCU.

"These offences will understandably have a far-reaching impact on the victims."