A date has been set for an inquest into the death of a woman who was stabbed to death by her daughter in 2012.

Kauthar Silvera, 30, killed her mother Vittoria Baker at a flat in Oxford and remained with her body for three days.

She had paranoid schizophrenia and was sectioned after pleading guilty to manslaughter.

Last year her brother Muhammad Silvera won a High Court challenge against Oxfordshire's senior coroner, who had declined to hold a full inquest.

Judges ruled the decision was unlawful and coroner Darren Salter has now scheduled a two-week inquest for 25 March.

'Let down'

Silvera had been discharged from Littlemore Mental Health Centre two days before she killed Mrs Baker, 52, at her flat in Friars Warf.

Judge Patrick Eccles said it was a "tragedy" she had been allowed to remain with her mother and that the danger had not been realised.

After his sister was sentenced, Mr Silvera said she and his mother had been "let down" by the Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust, which had been caring for her

In a statement the trust said the "tragic event was not predictable."

Silvera died in 2014 from a blood clot while being treated in a Birmingham psychiatric hospital.