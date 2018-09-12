Image copyright Google Image caption An inquest at Oxford Coroner's Court heard Daniel James died at the scene of the accident

A man was fatally run over by a grit lorry while lying in a country road in Oxfordshire, a coroner has said.

Daniel James, 30, died in the early hours of 17 March in Marlow Road, near Henley-on-Thames, when he was hit by a 7.5-tonne Skanska lorry.

The 30-year-old, of New Street, Henley-on-Thames, had been drinking and was found with no shoes or trousers on.

Oxfordshire Coroner Darren Salter said there was nothing the lorry driver could have done to prevent his death.

He recorded a verdict of road traffic collision and said it could not be determined if Mr James fell or lay down in the road.

The gritter, contracted by Oxfordshire County Council, was driving on the dark road behind a white van at 05:35 when the other vehicle swerved to the right.

'Intoxicated'

Driver Craig Thompson-Simpson said he saw something in the road and felt his lorry drive over it.

Pathologist Dr Brett Lockyer said Mr James was three times the legal drink drive limit, which would have been "sufficient to cause a high degree of intoxication".

He was a chef at The Bull on Bell Street, Henley-on-Thames, and had been out drinking with work colleagues before the accident.

Mr Salter said it was a "very sad incident" and that "there's no evidence this was some intentional act by Daniel.

"He was intoxicated with alcohol and either fell down, or lay down in the road," he added.