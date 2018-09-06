Southbound A34 in Oxfordshire closed after lorry overturns
- 6 September 2018
Part of a major road in Oxfordshire has been closed after a lorry hit the central reservation and overturned.
The southbound carriageway of the A34 is closed between the A44 Peartree Interchange and the A420 Botley Interchange after the crash at about 03:00 BST on Thursday.
The northbound carriageway is open but one lane is closed.
Thames Valley Police warned there were major delays in both directions and advised motorists to avoid the area.
Drivers have been asked to follow a diversion which takes them on the Oxford ring road until they rejoin the A34 at the Hinksey Hill Interchange.
The A34 is closed southbound between Peartree and Botley after an RTC.— Thames Valley Police (@ThamesVP) September 6, 2018
The northbound carriageway is open, but one lane is closed.
There are major delays both southbound and northbound, therefore motorists are advised to avoid the area at this time. pic.twitter.com/5bsn4VoZ2o
End of Twitter post by @ThamesVP
Travelling #A34 Oxfordshire this morning? Pls be aware the southbound carriageway is closed btwn #A44 #Kidlington and #A420 #Oxford due to a collision. In addition lane 2 is closed north as a lorry has overturned onto the central barrier, expected to cause delays this morning. pic.twitter.com/x62i8WB90b— Highways England (@HighwaysEAST) September 6, 2018
End of Twitter post by @HighwaysEAST