Oxfordshire's Big Picture

  • 31 August 2018

Sunset over Iffley Lock Image copyright Gian Mario Cuccuru
Image caption Sunset over Iffley Lock
Dog running through grass with Uffington in the background Image copyright Andrew Row
Image caption Daisy running up Dragon Hill, near Uffington
Clouds over Wittenham Clumps Image copyright Pauline Massey
Image caption Clouds over Wittenham Clumps
Stacked hay bales Image copyright Louise Tustian
Image caption Harvest in Bloxham Grove
Abingdon skyline Image copyright Becca Collacott
Image caption Abingdon skyline
Osney Lock, Oxford Image copyright Pauline Massey
Image caption Osney Lock, Oxford

