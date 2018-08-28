Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Lawrence Aldridge died in an accident on the A34 on Wednesday

The family of a "very popular" man who died in a car crash have paid tribute to him.

Lawrence Aldridge, 28, from Goring Heath, Reading, was a passenger in a 4x4 when it crashed at about 23:50 BST on Wednesday in south Oxfordshire.

The silver Mitsubishi Shogun rolled over in Pond Lane, Mapledurham.

A 26-year-old man, from Sonning Common, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving while unfit through alcohol.

He was also arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving while over the prescribed limit.

In a statement, Mr Aldridge's family said: "Lawrence operated his own business across the area in forestry and agriculture.

"He was a very popular and well known member of the community and will be missed by many people."