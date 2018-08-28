Five things from Oxfordshire

Here are five stories from Oxfordshire which have been attracting attention this week.

1. Unusual 'cloud streets' spotted in the sky over Oxfordshire

Image copyright Mary McIntyre Image caption The formation was spotted in the sky above Tackley in Oxfordshire

Spectacular cloud formations known as "cloud streets" have been spotted in the sky above Tackley in Oxfordshire.

The long streaks of cloud were seen by BBC Weather Watchers in Oxfordshire and Gloucestershire on Thursday evening.

BBC weather presenter Simon King said the clouds are not uncommon in the UK but these stood out against the fading light of the sky.

2. The narrowboat that became a record store

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Luke Guilford has a rather unique record store

Luke Guilford travels the UK's canals selling records from his narrowboat.

The unusual store brings together his love of boats and music, he says.

3. First Oxford University college for nearly 30 years planned

Image caption The proposals have been backed by the university's governing body

Oxford University is planning to open its first new college in almost 30 years.

If approved, the intake of postgraduate and undergraduate students would increase by 1,050 a year by 2023.

The last college to be established at Oxford University was Kellogg College in 1990.

4. Seaside break from homelessness thanks to Oxford project

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Seaside break from homelessness

If you're homeless you don't usually get the chance for a holiday.

But thanks to donations, Shabnam Sabir and other volunteers from the Oxford Homeless Project were able to take a group of 30 homeless and vulnerable people for a day out at the seaside.

5. Businessman Richard Cousins 'leaves £41m' to Oxfam

Image copyright PA/Social media Image caption Richard Cousins (centre) was killed in a plane crash along with his two sons, Edward (left) and William (right)

A multi-millionaire catering boss left a "substantial amount" of money to Oxford-based charity Oxfam.

Richard Cousins was killed with his fiancee, her daughter, and his two sons in a plane crash on New Year's Eve.

A spokesman for the charity said they were "extremely grateful" for the bequest but did not disclose how much money it had been left.