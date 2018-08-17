Oxfordshire's Big Picture

Each week we feature pictures shared with us from across Oxfordshire.

Find out how you can join in and submit your images below.

Image copyright Anthony P Morris Image caption Great Haseley windmill

Image copyright Tim Turan Image caption The Rollright Stones blending into the landscape in the late afternoon sun

Image copyright Becca Collacott Image caption "I took this before the rain came to back Abingdon," says Becca Collacott

Image copyright Hedley Thorne Image caption Hedley Thorne managed to take a picture when the sun briefly burst through the clouds in Abingdon

Image copyright Pauline Massey Image caption Beaumont Street in Oxford looking unusually free of traffic

Image copyright Cliff Kinch Image caption The ruins of a Roman villa tucked away at East End, just outside North Leigh, Witney

Image copyright David Fearneyhough Image caption Sunset in Didcot

If you have a great image of the county send it to us by email to oxfordshire@bbc.co.uk