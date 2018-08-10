Image caption South Central Ambulance Service said another ambulance was sent to the scene of the crash

A man is in a life-threatening condition after a crash involving an ambulance and a mobility scooter.

It happened on Stratton Way at the junction of Bath Street, in Abingdon, Oxfordshire at about 15:30 BST.

South Central Ambulance Service said another ambulance, as well as a rapid response crew, two ambulance officers and a doctor were sent to the scene.

The rider of the scooter, described as elderly, has been taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.

Senior investigating officer Insp Gavin Biggs, of Thames Valley Police, said: "We are in the early stages of this investigation and are on scene at this time whilst we continue to make enquiries and recovery work will start in due course."

He asked any witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage to come forward to police.

Road closures are in place on Stratton Way, police have advised motorists to avoid the area.