Five things from Oxfordshire

Here are five stories from Oxfordshire which have been attracting attention this week.

1. 'Bacteria World' exhibition at Oxford museum

Image copyright PA Image caption Bacteria World includes a 92ft-long, inflatable E.coli sculpture

A new exhibition is aiming to show the positive impact of bacteria.

Bacteria World at the Oxford University Museum of Natural History has 55 exhibits, including a 92ft (28m) long inflatable E.coli sculpture.

Director Paul Smith promised the exhibition would explore "our very intimate relationships with bacteria".

2. Giant male Galapagos tortoise looking for love

Dirk is a 70-year-old Galapagos tortoise and part of a European breeding programme.

The 160kg tortoise is the only male of the endangered species in the UK and has recently moved home to get to know three new partners.

3. Artist's paper cup pyramid highlights waste problem

After walking past bags of rubbish in Oxford, Simon Mandarino decided to illustrate the issue in a rather more visual way.

The artist decided to stage an "intervention" outside an city centre restaurant chain.

4. Demolition of arson-hit Oxfordshire council offices begins

Image copyright Southandvale Image caption The building's reception area, where the fire was started, is being dismantled

The demolition of council offices gutted by a "devastating" arson attack has begun.

The fire in Crowmarsh Gifford, Oxfordshire, was started using gas cylinders by Andrew Main in January 2015.

Excavators have started to dismantle the building's reception area, where the fire was started.

5. Would you scan a homeless person to give them money?

A scheme in Oxford called Greater Change wants to provide homeless people with barcodes, so members of the public can give them money using smartphones.

