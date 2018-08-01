Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Supt Katy Barrow-Grint said Cherrington's Cell (named after Ch Insp Dave Cherrington, third from left) would have a 'calming effect'

A police force has painted a cell pink to make it less threatening for any children who have to use it.

The new colour scheme is being trialled by Thames Valley Police at its Abingdon police station.

It is hoped the pastel colours will have a "calming affect" on those held in custody, which will include adults, and children aged from ten.

It follows a recent inspection that said staff should have a clear focus on the needs of children in custody.

Supt Katy Barrow-Grint, the force's head of criminal justice, said: "Being held in custody can be a difficult experience and painting the cell in a more calming colour provides a less threatening environment, which can be especially important for children when they have to be detained.

A positive effect

"We hope that it will make a difference to those that use it."

The cell has has been named Cherrington's Cell in honour of Ch Insp Dave Cherrington, head of custody for the force. He is retiring after 30 years.

Abingdon police station has 30 cells, which are usually painted white.

More cells could be painted pink if the colour scheme is seen to have a positive effect, a spokeswoman said.

Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services carried out unannounced visits on Thames Valley Police's custody suites in February.