Image caption The woman was attacked while walking her dog in Boxhill Park

An 18-year-old man has been arrested after a woman was stabbed in the stomach in a "random" attack.

The victim, who is in her 50s, was attacked walking her dog on the morning of 19 July in Boxhill Park, near Clifton Drive, Abingdon, Oxfordshire.

Thames Valley Police said a man put his left hand over the woman's mouth and stabbed her once in the stomach.

A teenager, from Reading, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and is in custody.

Det Insp Ali Driver said: "We are continuing to investigate the circumstances of this serious incident in which a woman sustained a stab wound.

"Thankfully she has been discharged from hospital and is recovering well.

"I would encourage anyone who hasn't already got in touch with us, to do so, regardless of how insignificant you think the information you have may be."

A 17-year-old previously arrested on suspicion of attempted murder has been released without further action.