Image copyright Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service Image caption The bedroom and its contents were destroyed by the blaze

Three people were forced to flee from their home after a fire broke out in a bedroom.

The blaze started on the first floor at a terraced house in Skimmingdish Lane, Caversfield, near Bicester, Oxfordshire, at about 02:15 BST, the fire service said.

It quickly spread and gutted the bedroom. No-one was injured.

The fire is believed to have been caused by a towel being left too close to a bedside lamp.