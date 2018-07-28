Three flea from bedroom house fire in Caversfield
- 28 July 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Three people were forced to flee from their home after a fire broke out in a bedroom.
The blaze started on the first floor at a terraced house in Skimmingdish Lane, Caversfield, near Bicester, Oxfordshire, at about 02:15 BST, the fire service said.
It quickly spread and gutted the bedroom. No-one was injured.
The fire is believed to have been caused by a towel being left too close to a bedside lamp.