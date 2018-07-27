Oxford

Oxfordshire's Big Picture

  • 27 July 2018

Each week we feature pictures shared with us from across Oxfordshire.

Find out how you can join in and submit your images below.

Lavender in the sun near Banbury Image copyright Cliff Kinch
Image caption Lavender in the sun near Banbury
A canal boat on the Thames at Port Meadow Image copyright Spike Holifield
Image caption A canal boat on the Thames at Port Meadow
The sun setting over Lye Valley Image copyright Esther Johnson
Image caption The sun setting over Lye Valley
Horses trying to keep cool at Port Meadow Image copyright Anthony Morris
Image caption Horses trying to keep cool at Port Meadow
A tawny owl at sunset by the watercress beds in Ewelme Image copyright Nigel Standen
Image caption A tawny owl at sunset by the watercress beds in Ewelme
A moped gathering on a sunny morning in Abingdon Image copyright Becca Collacott
Image caption A moped gathering on a sunny morning in Abingdon
A border terrier admiring golden fields in Shilton Image copyright Jamie Smith
Image caption A border terrier admiring golden fields in Shilton
A peacock butterfly at the RSPB Otmoor reserve Image copyright Annie Zhao
Image caption A peacock butterfly at the RSPB Otmoor reserve

If you have a great image of the county send it to us by email to oxfordshire@bbc.co.uk

