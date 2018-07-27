Image copyright PA Image caption A trust spokeswoman said the extension could be completed by spring 2020

Plans for an extension to the A&E department of Oxford's John Radcliffe Hospital have been submitted.

If approved the proposals would add eight new resuscitation bays, a new CT scanner room, nurses' bay, relatives' room and seven ambulance spaces.

The planning application was put in by Oxford University Hospitals NHS trust to the city council.

A trust spokeswoman said if given the go-ahead work is set to be completed by spring 2020.

The plans also include a new bereavement viewing room and storage space, and will require 40 further staff to be employed at the hospital.

Vital project

In January "very high" pressure on beds led to 12-hour waits at the hospital's A&E department.

Dr Larry Fitton, clinical lead for the emergency department, said the extension was "vital" to ease the pressure on the emergency department.

He said: "It is a significant building project with many complex elements, but on its completion, it should benefit the whole community."

As part of the work a more efficient drop-off point for ambulances will be set up at the entrance of the new building, the spokeswoman added.

The project, which is due to begin in the autumn, will also include the refurbishment of the current emergency department.