Garsington road closed after large hole appears
A village road has been closed after a large hole appeared.
Part of Oxford Road in Garsington, Oxfordshire is shut for safety reasons after some of the surface collapsed.
The hole was not strictly a sinkhole as it did not appear to be "naturally occurring", a Thames Water spokeswoman said. The cause is not yet known.
Engineers are at the scene conducting investigations before carrying out repairs. Thames Travel said its bus services would be affected.
A spokesman from Oxfordshire County Council said: "We have closed this section of Oxford Road for safety reasons and are speaking with Thames Water in order to identify the cause and carrying out repairs as soon as possible."