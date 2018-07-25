Image copyright TVP Image caption Robert Robinson assaulted children in Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire between 1975 and 2000

A man has been jailed for 17 "horrific" sexual offences against children in Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire.

Robert Robinson, 56, was sentenced to 11-and-a-half years for offences committed between 1975-2000.

He was found guilty of six counts of indecent assault of a girl under 14, six counts of indecency with a child, and five counts of indecent assault on a boy.

"His offending started when he was a teenager," Thames Valley Police said.

Oxford Crown Court heard how all of Robinson's victims were under 11-years-old.

Det Sgt Sarah Berry said: "Robinson is a dangerous offender who committed sexual offences against children spanning over a number of decades and his offending started when he was a teenager.

"I am pleased that Robinson is now behind bars and I would like to thank the victims for their courage and strength in standing up to their abuser.

"This case illustrates that time is not a barrier when it comes to obtaining justice for victims of sexual abuse."